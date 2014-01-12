LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Jan 12 - Following are the top 10
movies at North American box offices for the three days starting
Jan. 10, led by "Lone Survivor," according to studio estimates
compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) Lone Survivor...........................$ 38.5 million
2 (1) Frozen..................................$ 15.1 million
3 (4) The Wolf of Wall Street.................$ 9.0 million
4 (*) The Legend of Hercules..................$ 8.6 million
tie(5) American Hustle.........................$ 8.6 million
6 (3) The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug.....$ 8.0 million
7 (**)August: Osage County....................$ 7.3 million
8 (7) Saving Mr. Banks........................$ 6.6 million
9 (2) Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones....$ 6.3 million
10 (6) Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues ......$ 6.1 million
Last weekend's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release (**) = did
not place in top 10
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Frozen..........................................$ 317.7 million
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug.............$ 242.2 million
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues...............$ 118.5 million
American Hustle.................................$ 101.6 million
The Wolf of Wall Street.........................$ 78.6 million
Saving Mr. Banks................................$ 68.9 million
Lone Survivor...................................$ 38.9 million
Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones............$ 28.5 million
The Legend of Hercules..........................$ 8.6 million
August: Osage County............................$ 7.9 million
"Lone Survivor" was released by Universal Pictures, a unit of
Comcast Corp.
"Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones," "Anchorman 2: The Legend
Continues" and "The Wolf of Wall Street" were distributed by
Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom.
"The Legend of Hercules" was released by Lions Gate
Entertainment Corp.
"Frozen" and "Saving Mr. Banks" were released by Walt Disney Co
.
"American Hustle" was distributed by Sony.
"The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug" was released by Warner
Brothers, a unit of Time Warner Inc.
"August: Osage County" was released by The Weinstein Company.