LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Jan 19 Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting on Friday, led by "Ride Along," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (*) Ride Along ..............................$ 41.2 million 2 (1) Lone Survivor............................$ 23.2 million 3 (*) The Nut Job..............................$ 20.6 million 4 (*) Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit................$ 17.2 million 5 (2) Frozen...................................$ 12.0 million 6 (4) American Hustle..........................$ 10.6 million 7 (*) Devil's Due..............................$ 8.5 million 8 (7) August: Osage County.....................$ 7.6 million 9 (3) The Wolf of Wall Street..................$ 7.5 million 10 (8) Saving Mr. Banks.........................$ 4.1 million Last weekend's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Frozen..........................................$ 332.6 million American Hustle.................................$ 116.4 million The Wolf of All Street..........................$ 90.3 million Saving Mr Banks.................................$ 75.4 million Lone Survivor.. ................................$ 74.0 million Ride Along......................................$ 41.2 million The Nut Job.....................................$ 20.6 million August: Osage County............................$ 18.2 million Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit.......................$ 17.2 million Devil's Due.....................................$ 8.5 million "Ride Along" and "Lone Survivor" was released by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp. "Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit" and "The Wolf of Wall Street" were distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom. "Devil's Due" was released by Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Fox. "Frozen" and "Saving Mr. Banks" were released by Walt Disney Co . "American Hustle" was distributed by Sony. "August: Osage County" was released by The Weinstein Company. "The Nut Job" was distributed by Open Road Films, a joint venture of AMC Entertainment and Regal Entertainment .