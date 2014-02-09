LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Feb 9 Following are the
top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days
starting Feb. 7, led by "The LEGO Movie," according to studio
estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) The LEGO Movie .........................$ 69.1 million
2 (*) The Monuments Men.......................$ 22.7 million
3 (1) Ride Along ............................$ 9.4 million
4 (2) Frozen..................................$ 6.9 million
5 (3) That Awkward Moment.............. ......$ 5.5 million
6 (5) Lone Survivor .........................$ 5.3 million
7 (*) Vampire Academy.........................$ 4.1 million
8 (4) The Nut Job.............................$ 3.8 million
9 (6) Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit...............$ 3.6 million
10 (7) Labor Day...............................$ 3.2 million
Last weekend's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Frozen........................................$ 368.7 million
Lone Survivor.................................$ 112.6 million
Ride Along....................................$ 105.1 million
The LEGO Movie................................$ 69.1 million
The Nut Job...................................$ 55.1 million
Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit.....................$ 44.5 million
The Monuments Men.............................$ 22.7 million
That Awkward Moment...........................$ 16.8 million
Labor Day.....................................$ 10.2 million
Vampire Academy...............................$ 4.1 million
"Ride Along" and "Lone Survivor" were released by Universal
Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.
"That Awkward Moment" was released by Focus Features, a unit of
Comcast's NBC Universal unit
"Labor Day," and "Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit" were distributed by
Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom.
"Frozen" was released by Walt Disney Co.
"The Nut Job" was distributed by Open Roads Film, a joint
venture of AMC Entertainment and Regal
Entertainment
"The Monuments Men" was distributed by Sony.
"The LEGO Movie" was released by Warner Brothers, a unit of Time
Warner
"Vampire Academy" was distributed by the Weinstein Company.