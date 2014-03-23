LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, March 23 - Following are the top 10
movies at North American box offices for the three days starting
March 21, led by "Divergent," according to studio estimates
compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) Divergent..............................$ 56.0 million
2 (*) Muppets Most Wanted....................$ 16.5 million
3 (1) Mr. Peabody & Sherman..................$ 11.7 million
4 (2) 300: Rise of an Empire.................$ 8.7 million
5 (*) God's Not Dead.........................$ 8.6 million
6 (3) Need for Speed.........................$ 7.8 million
7 (8) The Grand Budapest Hotel...............$ 7.0 million
8 (4) Non-Stop...............................$ 6.3 million
9 (6) The Lego Movie.........................$ 4.1 million
10 (5) Tyler Perry's The Single Mom's Club....$ 3.1 million
Last weekend's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release.
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
The Lego Movie................................$ 243.4 million
300: Rise of an Empire........................$ 93.8 million
Mr. Peabody & Sherman.........................$ 81.0 million
Non-Stop......................................$ 78.6 million
Divergent.....................................$ 56.0 million
Need for Speed................................$ 30.4 million
Muppets Most Wanted...........................$ 16.5 million
The Grand Budapest Hotel......................$ 13.2 million
Tyler Perry's The Single Mom's Club...........$ 12.9 million
God's Not Dead................................$ 8.6 million
"Divergent" and "Tyler Perry's The Single Mom's Club" were
released by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.
"Muppets Most Wanted" and "Need for Speed" were distributed by
Walt Disney Co.
"Non-Stop" was released by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast
Corp.
"The Lego Movie" and "300: Rise of an Empire" were released by
Warner Brothers, a unit of Time Warner.
Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox, released "Mr.
Peabody & Sherman". "The Grand Budapest Hotel" was released by
Fox Searchlight, a unit of Fox.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud; Editing by Jan
Paschal)