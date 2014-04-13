LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, April 13 Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting April 11, led by "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (1) Captain America........................$ 41.4 million 2 (*) Rio 2..................................$ 39.0 million 3 (*) Oculus.................................$ 12.0 million 4 (*) Draft Day..............................$ 9.8 million 5 (3) Divergent..............................$ 7.5 million 6 (2) Noah...................................$ 7.5 million 7 (4) God's Not Dead.........................$ 5.5 million 8 (5) The Grand Budapest Hotel...............$ 4.1 million 9 (6) Muppets Most Wanted....................$ 2.2 million 10 (7) Mr. Peabody & Sherman..................$ 1.8 million Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Captain America...............................$ 159.0 million Divergent.....................................$ 124.9 million Mr. Peabody & Sherman.........................$ 105.2 million Noah..........................................$ 84.9 million Muppets Most Wanted...........................$ 45.7 million God's Not Dead................................$ 40.7 million The Grand Budapest Hotel......................$ 39.5 million Rio 2.........................................$ 39.0 million Oculus........................................$ 12.0 million Draft Day.....................................$ 9.8 million Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox, released "Rio 2" and "Mr. Peabody & Sherman." "The Grand Budapest Hotel" was released by Fox Searchlight, a unit of Fox. "Draft Day" and "Divergent" were released by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. "Muppets Most Wanted" and "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" were distributed by Walt Disney Co. "Oculus" was distributed by privately held Relativity Media. Paramount, a unit of Viacom, released "Noah." "God's Not Dead" was distributed by Freestyle Releasing. (Reporting By Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud)