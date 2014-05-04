LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, May 4 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting May 2, led by "The Amazing Spider-Man 2", according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (*) The Amazing Spider-Man 2...............$ 92.0 million 2 (1) The Other Woman........................$ 14.2 million 3 (3) Heaven Is for Real.....................$ 8.7 million 4 (2) Captain America........................$ 7.8 million 5 (4) Rio 2..................................$ 7.6 million 6 (5) Brick Mansions.........................$ 3.5 million 7 (9) Divergent..............................$ 2.2 million 8 (7) The Quiet Ones.........................$ 2.0 million 9 (**) God's Not Dead.........................$ 1.8 million 10 (**) The Grand Budapest Hotel...............$ 1.7 million Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release (**) = did not place in top 10. CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Captain America...............................$ 237.1 million Divergent.....................................$ 142.6 million Rio 2.........................................$ 106.5 million The Amazing Spider-Man 2......................$ 92.0 million Heaven Is for Real............................$ 65.6 million God's Not Dead................................$ 55.6 million The Grand Budapest Hotel......................$ 51.5 million The Other Woman...............................$ 47.3 million Brick Mansions................................$ 15.5 million The Quiet Ones................................$ 6.8 million "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" and "Heaven Is for Real" were distributed Sony Corp. Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox, released "The Other Woman" and "Rio 2". "The Grand Budapest Hotel" was released by Fox Searchlight, a unit of Fox. "Divergent" and "The Quiet Ones" were released by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" was distributed by Walt Disney Co. "Brick Mansions" was distributed by privately-held Relativity Media. "God's Not Dead" was distributed by Freestyle Releasing. (Reporting By Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud; Editing by Sophie Hares)