LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, May 4 - Following are the top 10
movies at North American box offices for the three days starting
May 2, led by "The Amazing Spider-Man 2", according to studio
estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) The Amazing Spider-Man 2...............$ 92.0 million
2 (1) The Other Woman........................$ 14.2 million
3 (3) Heaven Is for Real.....................$ 8.7 million
4 (2) Captain America........................$ 7.8 million
5 (4) Rio 2..................................$ 7.6 million
6 (5) Brick Mansions.........................$ 3.5 million
7 (9) Divergent..............................$ 2.2 million
8 (7) The Quiet Ones.........................$ 2.0 million
9 (**) God's Not Dead.........................$ 1.8 million
10 (**) The Grand Budapest Hotel...............$ 1.7 million
Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release (**) = did
not place in top 10.
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Captain America...............................$ 237.1 million
Divergent.....................................$ 142.6 million
Rio 2.........................................$ 106.5 million
The Amazing Spider-Man 2......................$ 92.0 million
Heaven Is for Real............................$ 65.6 million
God's Not Dead................................$ 55.6 million
The Grand Budapest Hotel......................$ 51.5 million
The Other Woman...............................$ 47.3 million
Brick Mansions................................$ 15.5 million
The Quiet Ones................................$ 6.8 million
"The Amazing Spider-Man 2" and "Heaven Is for Real" were
distributed Sony Corp.
Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox, released "The
Other Woman" and "Rio 2". "The Grand Budapest Hotel" was
released by Fox Searchlight, a unit of Fox.
"Divergent" and "The Quiet Ones" were released by Lions Gate
Entertainment Corp.
"Captain America: The Winter Soldier" was distributed by Walt
Disney Co.
"Brick Mansions" was distributed by privately-held Relativity
Media.
"God's Not Dead" was distributed by Freestyle Releasing.
(Reporting By Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud; Editing by
Sophie Hares)