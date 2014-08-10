LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Aug 10 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting Aug. 8, led by "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (*) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles...........$ 65.0 million 2 (1) Guardians of the Galaxy................$ 41.5 million 3 (*) Into the Storm.........................$ 18.0 million 4 (*) The Hundred-Foot Journey...............$ 11.1 million 5 (2) Lucy...................................$ 9.3 million 6 (*) Step Up All In.........................$ 6.6 million 7 (4) Hercules...............................$ 5.7 million 8 (3) Get On Up..............................$ 5.0 million 9 (5) Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.........$ 4.4 million 10 (6) Planes: Fire and Rescue................$ 2.4 million Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release. CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Dawn of the Planet of the Apes................$ 197.8 million Guardians of the Galaxy.......................$ 175.9 million Lucy..........................................$ 97.4 million Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles..................$ 65.0 million Hercules......................................$ 63.5 million Planes: Fire and Rescue.......................$ 53.0 million Get On Up.....................................$ 22.9 million Into the Storm................................$ 18.0 million The Hundred-Foot Journey......................$ 11.1 million Step Up All In................................$ 6.6 million "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Planes, Fire and Rescue" were released by Walt Disney Co. Disney distributed "The Hundred-Foot Journey," which was produced by privately held DreamWorks Studios. "Get on Up" and "Lucy" were distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp. "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" and "Hercules" were released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. "Into the Storm" was released by Warner Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc. "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox. "Step Up All In" was distributed by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.

