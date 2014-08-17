LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Aug 17 - Following are the top 10
movies at North American box offices for the three days starting
Aug. 15, led by "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," according to
studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (1) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles...........$ 28.4 million
2 (2) Guardians of the Galaxy................$ 24.7 million
3 (*) Let's Be Cops..........................$ 17.7 million
4 (*) The Expendables 3......................$ 16.2 million
5 (*) The Giver..............................$ 12.8 million
6 (3) Into the Storm.........................$ 7.7 million
7 (4) The Hundred-Foot Journey...............$ 7.1 million
8 (5) Lucy...................................$ 5.3 million
9 (6) Step Up All In.........................$ 2.7 million
10 (**) Boyhood................................$ 2.2 million
Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release. (**) = did
not place in top 10.
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Guardians of the Galaxy.......................$ 222.3 million
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles..................$ 117.6 million
Lucy..........................................$ 107.5 million
Into the Storm................................$ 31.3 million
Lets Be Cops..................................$ 26.1 million
The Hundred-Foot Journey......................$ 23.6 million
The Expendables 3.............................$ 16.2 million
Boyhood.......................................$ 13.8 million
The Giver.....................................$ 12.8 million
Step Up All In................................$ 11.8 million
"Guardians of the Galaxy" was released by Walt Disney Co
. Disney distributed "The Hundred-Foot Journey," which
was produced by privately held DreamWorks Studios.
"Lucy" was distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast
Corp.
"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" was released by Paramount
Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc.
"Into the Storm" was released by Warner Bros, a unit of Time
Warner Inc.
"Let's Be Cops" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of
Twenty-First Century Fox.
"The Expendables 3" and "Step Up All In" were distributed by
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.
"The Giver" was released by the privately held Weinstein
Company.
"Boyhood" was released by IFC Films
