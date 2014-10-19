LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Oct 19 Following are the
top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days
starting Oct. 17, led by "Fury," according to studio estimates
compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) Fury...................................$ 23.5 million
2 (1) Gone Girl..............................$ 17.8 million
3 (*) The Book of Life.......................$ 17.0 million
4 (3) Alexander............................. $ 12.0 million
5 (*) The Best of Me.........................$ 10.2 million
6 (2) Dracula Untold.........................$ 9.9 million
7 (5) The Judge..............................$ 7.9 million
8 (4) Annabelle..............................$ 7.9 million
9 (6) The Equalizer..........................$ 5.5 million
10 (8) The Maze Runner........................$ 4.5 million
Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS
Gone Girl.....................................$ 107.1 million
The Maze Runner...............................$ 90.8 million
The Equalizer.................................$ 89.2 million
Annabelle.....................................$ 74.1 million
Dracula Untold................................$ 40.7 million
Alexander.....................................$ 36.9 million
The Judge.....................................$ 26.8 million
Fury..........................................$ 23.5 million
The Book of Life..............................$ 17.0 million
The Best of Me................................$ 10.2 million
"The Book of Life," "Gone Girl" and "The Maze Runner" were
released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox
.
"Annabelle" and "The Judge" were released by Warner Bros, a unit
of Time Warner Inc.
"Fury" and "The Equalizer" were distributed by Sony Corp's
movie studio.
"Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good Very Bad Day" was
released by Walt Disney Co.
"The Best of Me" was distributed by privately held Relativity
Media.
"Dracula Untold" was released worldwide by Universal Pictures, a
unit of Comcast Corp.
(Reporting By Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud; Editing by
Crispian Balmer)