LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Oct 26 Following are the
top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days
starting Oct. 24, led by "Ouija," according to studio estimates
compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) Ouija..................................$ 20.0 million
2 (*) John Wick..............................$ 14.2 million
3 (1) Fury...................................$ 13.0 million
4 (2) Gone Girl..............................$ 11.1 million
5 (3) The Book of Life.......................$ 9.8 million
6 (**) St. Vincent............................$ 8.1 million
7 (4) Alexander............................. $ 7.0 million
8 (5) The Best of Me.........................$ 4.7 million
9 (7) The Judge..............................$ 4.3 million
10 (6) Dracula Untold.........................$ 4.3 million
Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release (**) = did
not place in top 10.
CUMULATIVE TOTALS
Gone Girl.....................................$ 124.1 million
Dracula Untold................................$ 48.3 million
Fury..........................................$ 46.1 million
Alexander.....................................$ 45.5 million
The Judge.....................................$ 34.4 million
The Book of Life..............................$ 29.9 million
Ouija.........................................$ 20.0 million
The Best of Me................................$ 17.7 million
John Wick.....................................$ 14.2 million
St. Vincent...................................$ 9.2 million
"Ouija" and "Dracula Untold" were released worldwide by
Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.
"John Wick" was distributed by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp
.
"The Book of Life" and "Gone Girl" were released by 20th Century
Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox.
"The Judge" was released by Warner Bros, a unit of Time Warner
Inc.
"Fury" was distributed by Sony Corp's movie studio.
"Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good Very Bad Day" was
released by Walt Disney Co.
"The Best of Me" was distributed by privately held Relativity
Media.
"St. Vincent" was released by the privately held Weinstein
Company
(Reporting By Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud, editing by David
Evans)