April 7 Following are the top 10 movies at North
American box offices for the three-day weekend starting April 5,
led by "Evil Dead" at No. 1, according to studio estimates
compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) Evil Dead...........................$ 26.0 million
2 (2) The Croods..........................$ 21.1 million
tie (1) G.I. Joe: Retaliation...............$ 21.1 million
4 (*) Jurassic Park 3D ...................$ 18.2 million
5 (4) Olympus Has Fallen..................$ 10.04 million
6 (3) Tyler Perry's Temptation............$ 10.0 million
7 (5) Oz the Great and Powerful...........$ 8.2 million
8 (6) The Host............................$ 5.2 million
9 (7) The Call............................$ 3.5 million
10 (8) Admission...........................$ 2.1 million
NOTES: (*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Oz the Great and Powerful.................$ 212.8 million
The Croods................................$ 125.8 million
G.I. Joe: Retaliation.....................$ 86.7 million
Olympus Has Fallen........................$ 71.1 million
The Call..................................$ 45.5 million
Tyler Perry's Temptation..................$ 38.4 million
Evil Dead.................................$ 26.0 million
The Host..................................$ 19.7 million
Jurassic Park 3-D.........................$ 18.2 million
Admission.................................$ 15.4 million
"G.I. Joe: Retaliation" was released by Paramount Pictures,
a unit of Viacom Inc.
"The Croods" was produced by Dreamworks Animation
and distributed by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp
.
"Tyler Perry's Temptation" was distributed by Lions Gate
Entertainment.
"The Host" was distributed by Open Road Films, a joint
venture between theater owners Regal Entertainment Group
and AMC Entertainment Inc.
"Jurassic Park 3D" was distributed by Universal Pictures, a
unit of Comcast's NBC/Universal.
"Oz the Great and Powerful" was released by Walt Disney Co
.
"Olympus Has Fallen" was distributed by privately held
FilmDistrict.
"Admission" was released by Focus Features, a unit of
Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures.
"Evil Dead" and "The Call" were distributed by Sony
Pictures, a unit of Sony Corp .