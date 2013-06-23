June 23 Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three-day weekend starting June 21, led by "Monsters University," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (*) Monsters University................... $ 82.0 million 2 (*) World War Z ...........................$ 66.0 million 3 (1) Man of Steel...........................$ 41.2 million 4 (2) This Is the End........................$ 13.0 million 5 (3) Now You See Me.........................$ 7.9 million 6 (4) Fast and Furious 6 ....................$ 4.7 million 7 (6) The Internship ........................$ 3.4 million 8 (5) The Purge .............................$ 3.4 million 9 (8) Star Trek Into Darkness ...............$ 3.0 million 10 (10) Iron Man 3 ............................$ 2.2 million

(*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Iron Man 3 ................................$ 403.1 million Fast & Furious 6 ..........................$ 228.4 million Star Trek Into Darkness ...................$ 216.6 million Man of Steel ..............................$ 210.0 million Now You See Me ............................$ 94.4 million Monsters University .......................$ 82.0 million World War Z ...............................$ 66.0 million The Purge .................................$ 59.4 million This Is The End ...........................$ 57.8 million The Internship ............................$ 38.4 million

"Man of Steel" was distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc. "The Purge" and "Fast & Furious 6" were distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp. "This Is the End" and was released by Sony Corp's movie studio. "Iron Man 3" was released by Walt Disney Co. "World War Z" and "Star Trek Into Darkness" were released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. Monsters University was released by the Walt Disney Co. "The Internship" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp. "Now You See Me" was released by Summit Entertainment, a unit of Lions Gate Entertainment.