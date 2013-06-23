June 23 Following are the top 10 movies at North
American box offices for the three-day weekend starting June 21,
led by "Monsters University," according to studio estimates
compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) Monsters University................... $ 82.0 million
2 (*) World War Z ...........................$ 66.0 million
3 (1) Man of Steel...........................$ 41.2 million
4 (2) This Is the End........................$ 13.0 million
5 (3) Now You See Me.........................$ 7.9 million
6 (4) Fast and Furious 6 ....................$ 4.7 million
7 (6) The Internship ........................$ 3.4 million
8 (5) The Purge .............................$ 3.4 million
9 (8) Star Trek Into Darkness ...............$ 3.0 million
10 (10) Iron Man 3 ............................$ 2.2 million
(*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Iron Man 3 ................................$ 403.1 million
Fast & Furious 6 ..........................$ 228.4 million
Star Trek Into Darkness ...................$ 216.6 million
Man of Steel ..............................$ 210.0 million
Now You See Me ............................$ 94.4 million
Monsters University .......................$ 82.0 million
World War Z ...............................$ 66.0 million
The Purge .................................$ 59.4 million
This Is The End ...........................$ 57.8 million
The Internship ............................$ 38.4 million
"Man of Steel" was distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time
Warner Inc.
"The Purge" and "Fast & Furious 6" were distributed by Universal
Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.
"This Is the End" and was released by Sony Corp's movie
studio.
"Iron Man 3" was released by Walt Disney Co.
"World War Z" and "Star Trek Into Darkness" were released by
Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc.
Monsters University was released by the Walt Disney Co.
"The Internship" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of
News Corp.
"Now You See Me" was released by Summit Entertainment, a unit of
Lions Gate Entertainment.