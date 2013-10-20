LOS ANGELES, Oct 20 Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting Oct 18, led by "Gravity," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (1) Gravity.............................$ 31.0 million 2 (2) Captain Phillips....................$ 17.3 million 3 (*) Carrie..............................$ 17.0 million 4 (3) Cloudy 2 ...........................$ 10.1 million 5 (*) Escape Plan.........................$ 9.8 million 6 (*) Prisoners...........................$ 2.1 million 7 (**) Enough Said........................$ 1.8 million 8 (*) The Fifth Estate....................$ 1.7 million 9 (4) Runner, Runner .....................$ 1.6 million 10 (7) Insidious: Chapter 2................$ 1.5 million (*) = new release (**) = did not place in top 10 last week CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Gravity........................................$ 170.6 million Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2............$ 93.1 million Insidious: Chapter 2...........................$ 80.9 million Prisoners......................................$ 57.3 million Captain Phillips...............................$ 53.3 million Runner, Runner.................................$ 17.5 million Carrie.........................................$ 17.0 million Enough Said....................................$ 10.8 million Escape Plan....................................$ 9.8 million The Fifth Estate...............................$ 1.7 million "Captain Phillips," "Carrie" and "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2" were released by Sony Corp's movie studio. "Gravity" and "Prisoners" were distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc. "Runner Runner" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox. "Enough Said" was distributed by Fox Searchlight, also a unit of 21at Century Fox. Lionsgate released "Escape Plan." Walt Disney's Buena Vista unit distributed "The Fifth Estate." Privately held FilmDistrict released "Insidious: Chapter 2."