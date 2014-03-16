LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, March 16 - Following are the top 10
movies at North American box offices for the three days starting
March 14, led by "Mr. Peabody & Sherman", according to studio
estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (2) Mr. Peabody & Sherman..................$ 21.2 million
2 (1) 300: Rise of an Empire.................$ 19.1 million
3 (*) Need for Speed.........................$ 17.8 million
4 (3) Non-Stop...............................$ 10.6 million
5 (*) Tyler Perry's The Single Mom's Club....$ 8.3 million
6 (4) The Lego Movie.........................$ 7.7 million
7 (5) Son of God....... .....................$ 5.4 million
8 (**) The Grand Budapest Hotel...............$ 3.6 million
9 (8) Frozen.................................$ 2.1 million
10 (*) Veronica Mars..........................$ 2.0 million
Last weekend's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release (**)= did
not place in top 10.
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Frozen........................................$ 396.4 million
The Lego Movie................................$ 236.9 million
300: Rise of an Empire........................$ 78.3 million
Non-Stop......................................$ 68.8 million
Mr. Peabody & Sherman.........................$ 63.2 million
Son of God....................................$ 50.9 million
Need for Speed................................$ 17.8 million
Tyler Perry's The Single Mom's Club...........$ 8.3 million
The Grand Budapest Hotel......................$ 4.8 million
Veronica Mars.................................$ 2.0 million
"Non-Stop" was released by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast
Corp.
"Frozen" and "Need for Speed" were distributed by Walt Disney Co
.
"Tyler Perry's The Single Mom's Club" was released by Lions Gate
Entertainment Corp.
"The Lego Movie", "300: Rise of an Empire" and "Veronica Mars"
were released by Warner Brothers, a unit of Time Warner.
Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox, released "Son
of God" and "Mr. Peabody & Sherman".