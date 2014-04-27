LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, April 27 Following are the
top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days
starting April 25, led by "The Other Woman," according to
studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) The Other Woman........................$ 24.7 million
2 (1) Captain America........................$ 16.0 million
3 (3) Heaven Is for Real.....................$ 13.8 million
4 (2) Rio 2..................................$ 13.7 million
5 (*) Brick Mansions.........................$ 9.6 million
6 (4) Transcendence..........................$ 4.1 million
7 (*) The Quiet Ones.........................$ 4.0 million
8 (**) Bears..................................$ 3.6 million
9 (7) Divergent..............................$ 3.6 million
10 (5) A Haunted House 2......................$ 3.3 million
Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release (**) = did
not place in top 10.
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Captain America...............................$ 225.0 million
Divergent.....................................$ 139.5 million
Rio 2.........................................$ 96.2 million
Heaven Is for Real............................$ 51.9 million
The Other Woman...............................$ 24.7 million
Transcendence.................................$ 18.5 million
A Haunted House 2.............................$ 14.2 million
Bears.........................................$ 11.2 million
Brick Mansions................................$ 9.6 million
The Quiet Ones................................$ 4.0 million
Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox, released "The
Other Woman" and "Rio 2."
"Divergent" and "The Quiet Ones" were released by Lions Gate
Entertainment Corp.
"Captain America: The Winter Soldier" and "Bears" were
distributed by Walt Disney Co.
"Transcendence" was released by Warner Brothers, a unit of Time
Warner Inc.
"Brick Mansions" was distributed by privately held Relativity
Media. TriStar, a unit of Sony, released "Heaven is for
Real."
"A Haunted House 2" was released by Open Road Films, a joint
venture of AMC Entertainment and Regal Entertainment
.
(Reporting By Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud)