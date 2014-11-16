LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Nov 16 - Following are the top 10
movies at North American box offices for the three days starting
Nov. 14, led by "Dumb and Dumber To" at No. 1, according to
studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) Dumb and Dumber To.....................$ 38.1 million
2 (1) Big Hero 6.............................$ 36.0 million
3 (2) Interstellar...........................$ 29.2 million
4 (*) Beyond the Lights......................$ 6.5 million
5 (3) Gone Girl..............................$ 4.6 million
6 (5) St. Vincent............................$ 4.0 million
7 (7) Fury...................................$ 3.8 million
8 (6) Nightcrawler...........................$ 3.0 million
9 (4) Ouija..................................$ 3.0 million
10 (**) Birdman................................$ 2.5 million
Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release (**) = did
not place in top 10
CUMULATIVE TOTALS
Gone Girl.....................................$ 152.7 million
Big Hero 6....................................$ 111.7 million
Interstellar..................................$ 97.8 million
Fury..........................................$ 75.9 million
Ouija.........................................$ 48.1 million
Dumb and Dumber To............................$ 38.1 million
St. Vincent...................................$ 33.3 million
Nightcrawler..................................$ 25.0 million
Birdman.......................................$ 11.6 million
Beyond the Lights.............................$ 6.5 million
"Big Hero 6" was released by Walt Disney Co.
"Dumb and Dumber To" and "Ouija" were released worldwide by
Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.
"Interstellar" was distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of
Viacom Inc.
"Beyond the Lights" was released by privately-held Relativity
Media.
"Nightcrawler" was released by Open Road Films, a joint venture
between Regal Entertainment Group and AMC Entertainment
Holdings Inc.
"Gone Girl" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of
Twenty-First Century Fox.
"Fury" was distributed by Sony Corp's movie studio.
"St. Vincent" was released by the privately-held Weinstein
Company.
"Birdman" was released by Fox Searchlight, a unit of Fox.
(Reporting By Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud; Editing by
Clelia Oziel)