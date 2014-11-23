LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Nov 23 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting Nov. 21, led by "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (*) The Hunger Games...................... $ 123.0 million 2 (2) Big Hero 6.............................$ 20.1 million 3 (3) Interstellar...........................$ 15.1 million 4 (1) Dumb and Dumber To.....................$ 13.8 million 5 (5) Gone Girl..............................$ 2.8 million 6 (4) Beyond the Lights......................$ 2.6 million 7 (6) St. Vincent............................$ 2.4 million 8 (7) Fury...................................$ 1.9 million 9 (10) Birdman................................$ 1.9 million 10 (**) The Theory of Everything...............$ 1.5 million` Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release (**) = did not place in top 10 CUMULATIVE TOTALS Gone Girl.....................................$ 156.8 million Big Hero 6....................................$ 135.7 million The Hunger Games..............................$ 123.0 million Interstellar..................................$ 120.7 million Fury..........................................$ 79.2 million Dumb and Dumber To............................$ 57.5 million St. Vincent...................................$ 36.6 million Birdman.......................................$ 14.4 million Beyond the Lights.............................$ 10.1 million The Theory of Everything......................$ 2.8 million "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1" was released by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. "Big Hero 6" was released by Walt Disney Co. "Dumb and Dumber To" was released worldwide by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp. "Interstellar" was distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. "Beyond the Lights" was released by privately held Relativity Media. "Gone Girl" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox. "Fury" was distributed by Sony Corp's movie studio. "St. Vincent" was released by the privately held Weinstein Company. "Birdman" was released by Fox Searchlight, a unit of Fox. (Reporting By Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)