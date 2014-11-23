LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Nov 23 - Following are the top 10
movies at North American box offices for the three days starting
Nov. 21, led by "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1,"
according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) The Hunger Games...................... $ 123.0 million
2 (2) Big Hero 6.............................$ 20.1 million
3 (3) Interstellar...........................$ 15.1 million
4 (1) Dumb and Dumber To.....................$ 13.8 million
5 (5) Gone Girl..............................$ 2.8 million
6 (4) Beyond the Lights......................$ 2.6 million
7 (6) St. Vincent............................$ 2.4 million
8 (7) Fury...................................$ 1.9 million
9 (10) Birdman................................$ 1.9 million
10 (**) The Theory of Everything...............$ 1.5 million`
Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release (**) = did
not place in top 10
CUMULATIVE TOTALS
Gone Girl.....................................$ 156.8 million
Big Hero 6....................................$ 135.7 million
The Hunger Games..............................$ 123.0 million
Interstellar..................................$ 120.7 million
Fury..........................................$ 79.2 million
Dumb and Dumber To............................$ 57.5 million
St. Vincent...................................$ 36.6 million
Birdman.......................................$ 14.4 million
Beyond the Lights.............................$ 10.1 million
The Theory of Everything......................$ 2.8 million
"The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1" was released by Lions
Gate Entertainment Corp.
"Big Hero 6" was released by Walt Disney Co.
"Dumb and Dumber To" was released worldwide by Universal
Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.
"Interstellar" was distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of
Viacom Inc.
"Beyond the Lights" was released by privately held Relativity
Media.
"Gone Girl" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of
Twenty-First Century Fox.
"Fury" was distributed by Sony Corp's movie studio.
"St. Vincent" was released by the privately held Weinstein
Company.
"Birdman" was released by Fox Searchlight, a unit of Fox.
