LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Dec 7 Following are the
top 10 movies by takings at North American box offices for the
three days starting Dec 5, led by "The Hunger Games:
Mockingjay-Part I" at No. 1, according to studio estimates
compiled by Reuters.
1 (1) The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1..$21.6 million
2 (2) Penguins of Madagascar.................$11.1 million
3 (5) Horrible Bosses 2.......................$8.6 million
4 (3) Big Hero 6..............................$8.1 million
5 (4) Interstellar............................$8.0 million
6 (6) Dumb and Dumber To......................$4.2 million
7 (7) The Theory of Everything ...............$2.7 million
8 (8) Gone Girl...............................$1.5 million
9 (*) The Pyramid.............................$1.4 million
10 (9) Birdman.................................$1.2 million
Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1.........$257.7 million
Big Hero 6....................................$177.5 million
Gone Girl.....................................$162.9 million
Interstellar..................................$158.7 million
Dumb and Dumber To.............................$78.1 million
Penguins of Madagascar.........................$49.6 million
Horrible Bosses 2..............................$36.1 million
Birdman........................................$18.9 million
The Theory of Everything.......................$13.6 million
The Pyramid.....................................$1.4 million
"The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1" was released by Lions
Gate Entertainment Corp.
"Big Hero 6" was released by Walt Disney Co.
"Dumb and Dumber To" was released by Universal Pictures, a unit
of Comcast Corp.
"Interstellar" was distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of
Viacom Inc.
"Horrible Bosses 2," "Penguins of Madagascar" and "Gone Girl"
were released by Warner Brothers, a unit of Time Warner.
"Penguins of Madagascar," "Gone Girl" and "The Pyramid" were
distributed by Fox, a unit of Twenty-first Century Fox.
"Birdman" was released by Fox Searchlight, a unit of Fox.
"The Theory of Everything" was released by Focus Features, a
unit of Comcast.
