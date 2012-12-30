Dec 30 Following are the top 10 movies at North
American box offices for the weekend starting Dec. 28, led by
"The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey," according to studio
estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (1) The Hobbit: An Unexpected Jounrey...........$32.9 million
2 (*) Django Unchained............................$30.7 million
3 (*) Les Miserables..............................$28.0 million
4 (*) Parental Guidance...........................$14.8 million
5 (2) Jack Reacher................................$14.0 million
6 (3) This is 40..................................$13.2 million
7 (5) Lincoln.....................................$ 7.5 million
8 (6) The Guilt Trip..............................$ 6.7 million
9 (7) Monsters Inc................................$ 6.4 million
10 (4) Rise of the Guardians.......................$ 4.9 million
NOTES: (*) = released on Dec. 25
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey...............$222.7 million
Lincoln.........................................$132.0 million
Rise of the Guardians...........................$ 90.2 million
Les Miserables..................................$ 67.5 million
Django Unchained................................$ 64.0 million
Jack Reacher....................................$ 44.7 million
This is 40......................................$ 37.1 million
Parental Guidance...............................$ 29.6 million
The Guilt Trip..................................$ 21.1 million
Monsters, Inc...................................$ 18.5 million
"The Hobbit" was released by Warner Bros, a unit of Time
Warner Inc.
"Lincoln" was produced by Dreamworks and released by Walt
Disney Co.
"Django Unchained" was distributed by Weinstein Co.
Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc, released
"Jack Reacher," "The Guilt Trip" and the Dreamworks Animation
production "Rise of the Guardians."
"Parental Guidance" was distributed by 20th Century Fox, a
unit of News Corp.
"This is 40" and "Les Miserables" was distributed by
Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.