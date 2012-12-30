Dec 30 Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the weekend starting Dec. 28, led by "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (1) The Hobbit: An Unexpected Jounrey...........$32.9 million 2 (*) Django Unchained............................$30.7 million 3 (*) Les Miserables..............................$28.0 million 4 (*) Parental Guidance...........................$14.8 million 5 (2) Jack Reacher................................$14.0 million 6 (3) This is 40..................................$13.2 million 7 (5) Lincoln.....................................$ 7.5 million 8 (6) The Guilt Trip..............................$ 6.7 million 9 (7) Monsters Inc................................$ 6.4 million 10 (4) Rise of the Guardians.......................$ 4.9 million NOTES: (*) = released on Dec. 25 CUMULATIVE TOTALS: The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey...............$222.7 million Lincoln.........................................$132.0 million Rise of the Guardians...........................$ 90.2 million Les Miserables..................................$ 67.5 million Django Unchained................................$ 64.0 million Jack Reacher....................................$ 44.7 million This is 40......................................$ 37.1 million Parental Guidance...............................$ 29.6 million The Guilt Trip..................................$ 21.1 million Monsters, Inc...................................$ 18.5 million "The Hobbit" was released by Warner Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc. "Lincoln" was produced by Dreamworks and released by Walt Disney Co. "Django Unchained" was distributed by Weinstein Co. Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc, released "Jack Reacher," "The Guilt Trip" and the Dreamworks Animation production "Rise of the Guardians." "Parental Guidance" was distributed by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp. "This is 40" and "Les Miserables" was distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.