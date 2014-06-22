LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, June 22 Following are the
top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days
starting June 20, led by "Think Like A Man Too", according to
studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) Think Like A Man Too...................$ 30.0 million
2 (1) 22 Jump Street.........................$ 29.0 million
3 (2) How to Train Your Dragon 2.............$ 25.3 million
4 (*) Jersey Boys............................$ 13.5 million
5 (3) Maleficent.............................$ 13.0 million
6 (4) Edge of Tomorrow.......................$ 10.3 million
7 (5) The Fault in Our Stars.................$ 8.6 million
8 (6) X Men: Days of Future Past.............$ 6.2 million
9 (10) Chef...................................$ 1.8 million
10 (7) Godzilla...............................$ 1.8 million
Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
X-Men: Days of Future Past....................$ 216.8 million
Godzilla......................................$ 194.9 million
Maleficent....................................$ 186.0 million
22 Jump Street................................$ 111.5 million
The Fault in Our Stars........................$ 98.7 million
How to Train Your Dragon 2....................$ 95.2 million
Edge of Tomorrow..............................$ 74.5 million
Think Like a Man Too..........................$ 30.0 million
Chef..........................................$ 16.9 million
Jersey Boys...................................$ 13.5 million
"22 Jump Street" and "Think Like A Man Too" were distributed by
Sony Corp.
"How to Train Your Dragon 2," "The Fault in Our Stars" and
"X-Men: Days of Future Past" were released by 20th Century Fox,
a unit of 21st Century Fox.
"Maleficent" was distributed by Walt Disney Co.
"Jersey Boys," "Edge of Tomorrow" and "Godzilla" were
distributed by Warner Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc >.
"Chef" was distributed by Open Road Films.
(Reporting By Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud)