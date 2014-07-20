LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, July 20 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting July 18, led by "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (1) Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.........$ 36.0 million 2 (*) The Purge: Anarchy.....................$ 28.4 million 3 (*) Planes: Fire and Rescue................$ 18.0 million 4 (*) Sex Tape...............................$ 15.0 million 5 (2) Transformers: Age of Extinction .......$ 10.0 million 6 (3) Tammy..................................$ 7.6 million 7 (4) 22 Jump Street.........................$ 4.7 million 8 (5) How to Train Your Dragon 2 ............$ 3.8 million 9 (8) Maleficent.............................$ 3.3 million 10 (6) Earth to Echo..........................$ 3.3 million Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release. CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Maleficent....................................$ 228.4 million Transformers: Age of Extinction...............$ 227.2 million 22 Jump Street................................$ 180.5 million How to Train Your Dragon 2....................$ 160.7 million Dawn of the Planet of the Apes................$ 139.0 million Tammy.........................................$ 71.3 million Earth to Echo.................................$ 32.0 million The Purge: Anarchy............................$ 28.4 million Planes: Fire and Rescue.......................$ 18.0 million Sex Tape......................................$ 15.0 million "The Purge: Anarchy" was distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp. "Transformers: Age of Extinction" was released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. "Sex Tape" and "22 Jump Street" were distributed by Sony Corp . "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes" and "How to Train Your Dragon 2" were released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox . "Earth to Echo" was released by privately held Relativity Media. "Planes: Fire and Rescue" and "Maleficent" were distributed by Walt Disney Co. "Tammy" was distributed by Warner Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc.