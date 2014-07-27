LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, July 27 - Following are the top 10
movies at North American box offices for the three days starting
July 25, led by "Lucy" according to studio estimates compiled by
Reuters.
1 (*) Lucy...................................$ 44.0 million
2 (*) Hercules...............................$ 29.0 million
3 (1) Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.........$ 16.4 million
4 (2) The Purge: Anarchy.....................$ 9.9 million
5 (3) Planes: Fire and Rescue................$ 9.3 million
6 (4) Sex Tape...............................$ 6.0 million
7 (5) Transformers: Age of Extinction .......$ 4.6 million
8 (*) And So It Goes.........................$ 4.6 million
9 (6) Tammy..................................$ 3.4 million
10 (*) A Most Wanted Man......................$ 2.7 million
Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release.
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Transformers: Age of Extinction...............$ 236.4 million
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes................$ 172.1 million
Tammy.........................................$ 78.1 million
The Purge: Anarchy............................$ 51.3 million
Lucy..........................................$ 44.0 million
Planes: Fire and Rescue.......................$ 35.1 million
Hercules......................................$ 29.0 million
Sex Tape......................................$ 26.9 million
And So It Goes................................$ 4.6 million
A Most Wanted Man.............................$ 2.7 million
"Lucy" and "The Purge: Anarchy" were distributed by Universal
Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.
"Hercules" and "Transformers: Age of Extinction" were released
by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc.
"Sex Tape" was distributed by Sony Corp.
"Dawn of the Planet of the Apes" was released by 20th Century
Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox.
"Planes, Fire and Rescue" was distributed by Walt Disney Co.
.
"Tammy" was distributed by Warner Bros, a unit of Time Warner
Inc.
"And So It Goes" was released by privately held Clarius
Entertainment.
"A Most Wanted Man" was released by Roadside Attractions.