LOS ANGELES, Nov 13 Following are the top 10
movies at the North American box office for the weekend
beginning on Nov. 11 with "Immortals" in the No. 1 spot,
according to studio estimates compiled on Sunday by Reuters.
1 (*) Immortals .............$ 32.0 million
2 (*) Jack and Jill .........$ 26.0 million
3 (1) Puss in Boots .........$ 25.5 million
4 (2) Tower Heist ...........$ 13.2 million
5 (*) J. Edgar ..............$ 11.5 million
6 (3) A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas ...$ 5.9 million
7 (5) In Time ...............$ 4.2 million
8 (4) Paranormal Activity 3 .$ 3.6 million
9 (6) Footloose .............$ 2.7 million
10 (7) Real Steel ............$ 2.0 million
NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis;
(*) = new release.
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Puss in Boots ..............$ 108.8 million
Paranormal Activity 3 ......$ 100.8 million
Real Steel ..$ 81.7 million
Footloose ...$ 48.9 million
Tower Heist ................$ 43.9 million
Immortals ...$ 32.0 million
In Time .....$ 30.7 million
Jack and Jill ..............$ 26.0 million
A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas ........$ 23.2 million
J. Edgar ....$ 11.6 million
"Immortals" was released by Relativity Media. Sony Corp
(6758.T)(SNE.N) distributed "Jack and Jill."
Universal, a unit of Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O), released
"Tower Heist." Time Warner (TWX.N) unit Warner Bros.
distributed "Harold & Kumar" and "J. Edgar."
"Puss in Boots" was produced by DreamWorks Animation and
released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc VIAb.N.
Paramount also distributed "Paranormal Activity 3" and
"Footloose." Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) released "Real Steel,"
which was produced by DreamWorks.
News Corp (NWSA.O) unit 20th Century Fox released "In
Time."
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Eric Beech)