LOS ANGELES, Nov 20 Following are the top 10
movies at the North American box office for the weekend
beginning on Nov. 18 with "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn:
Part 1" in the No. 1 spot, according to studio estimates
compiled on Sunday by Reuters.
1 (*) Twilight: Breaking Dawn: Part 1......$ 139.5 million
2 (*) Happy Feet Two .......$ 22.0 million
3 (1) Immortals ............$ 12.3 million
4 (2) Jack and Jill ........$ 12.0 million
5 (3) Puss in Boots ........$ 10.7 million
6 (4) Tower Heist ..........$ 7.0 million
7 (5) J. Edgar .............$ 5.9 million
8 (6) A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas...$ 2.9 million
9 (7) In Time ..............$ 1.7 million
10 (*) The Descendants ......$ 1.2 million
NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis;
(*) = new release.
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Twilight: Breaking Dawn: Part 1............$ 139.5 million
Puss in Boots ..............$ 122.3 million
Tower Heist ................$ 53.4 million
Immortals ...$ 53.0 million
Jack and Jill ..............$ 41.0 million
In Time .....$ 33.4 million
A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas ........$ 28.3 million
Happy Feet Two .............$ 22.0 million
J. Edgar ....$ 20.7 million
The Descendants ............$ 1.3 million
NOTE: The Descendants was released on Wednesday.
Privately held Summit Entertainment released "The Twilight
Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1." Time Warner (TWX.N) unit Warner
Bros. distributed "Happy Feet Two," "A Very Harold & Kumar 3D
Christmas" and "J. Edgar."
"Immortals" was released by Relativity Media. Sony Corp
(6758.T)(SNE.N) distributed "Jack and Jill."
Universal, a unit of Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O), released
"Tower Heist."
"Puss in Boots" was produced by DreamWorks Animation and
released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc VIAb.N.
Units of News Corp (NWSA.O) released "In Time" and "The
Descendants."
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; editing by Mohammad Zargham)