LOS ANGELES, Dec 4 Following are the top 10 movies at the North American box office for the weekend beginning on Dec. 2 with "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1" in the No. 1 spot, according to studio estimates compiled on Sunday by Reuters. 1 (1) Twilight: Breaking Dawn: Part 1......$ 16.9 million 2 (2) The Muppets ..........$ 11.2 million 3 (5) Hugo ..$ 7.6 million 4 (4) Arthur Christmas .....$ 7.4 million 5 (3) Happy Feet Two .......$ 6.0 million 6 (6) Jack and Jill ........$ 5.5 million 7(10) The Descendants ......$ 5.2 million 8 (7) Immortals ............$ 4.4 million 9 (9) Tower Heist ..........$ 4.1 million 10 (8) Puss in Boots ........$ 3.1 million NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis; (*) = new release. CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Twilight: Breaking Dawn: Part 1............$ 247.3 million Puss in Boots ..............$ 139.5 million Immortals ...$ 75.6 million Tower Heist ................$ 70.8 million Jack and Jill ..............$ 64.3 million The Muppets ................$ 56.1 million Happy Feet Two .............$ 51.8 million Arthur Christmas ...........$ 25.3 million Hugo ........$ 25.2 million The Descendants ............$ 18.1 million Privately held Summit Entertainment released "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1." Walt Disney Co distributed "The Muppets." Time Warner unit Warner Bros. released "Happy Feet Two," and privately held Relativity Media distributed "Immortals." Sony Corp released "Arthur Christmas" and "Jack and Jill." Universal, a unit of Comcast Corp , released "Tower Heist." "Puss in Boots" was produced by DreamWorks Animation and released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc . Paramount also distributed "Hugo." News Corp unit Fox Searchlight released "The Descendants."