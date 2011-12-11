LOS ANGELES, Dec 11 Following are the top 10 movies at the North American box office for the weekend beginning on Dec. 9 with romantic comedy "New Year's Eve" in the No. 1 spot, according to studio estimates compiled on Sunday by Reuters. 1 (*) New Year's Eve........$ 13.7 million 2 (*) The Sitter ...........$ 10.0 million 3 (1) Twilight: Breaking Dawn: Part 1......$ 7.9 million 4 (2) The Muppets ..........$ 7.1 million 5 (4) Arthur Christmas .....$ 6.6 million 6 (3) Hugo ..$ 6.1 million 7 (7) The Descendants ......$ 4.4 million 8 (5) Happy Feet Two........$ 3.8 million 9 (6) Jack and Jill ........$ 3.2 million 10 (8) Immortals ............$ 2.4 million NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis; (*) = new release. CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Twilight: Breaking Dawn: Part 1............$ 259.5 million Immortals ...$ 79.8 million Jack and Jill ..............$ 68.6 million The Muppets ................$ 65.8 million Happy Feet Two .............$ 56.9 million Arthur Christmas ...........$ 33.5 million Hugo ........$ 33.5 million The Descendants ............$ 23.6 million New Year's Eve .............$ 13.7 million The Sitter ..$ 10.0 million "New Year's Eve" was produced by New Line Cinema, a unit of Time Warner Inc's Warner Bros., the studio that distributed the film. News Corp's 20th Century Fox studio released "The Sitter." Privately held Summit Entertainment released "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1." Walt Disney Co distributed "The Muppets." Warner Bros. released "Happy Feet Two," and privately held Relativity Media distributed "Immortals." Sony Corp released "Arthur Christmas" and "Jack and Jill." Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc , distributed "Hugo." News Corp unit Fox Searchlight released "The Descendants."