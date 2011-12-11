LOS ANGELES, Dec 11 Following are the top 10
movies at the North American box office for the weekend
beginning on Dec. 9 with romantic comedy "New Year's Eve" in
the No. 1 spot, according to studio estimates compiled on
Sunday by Reuters.
1 (*) New Year's Eve........$ 13.7 million
2 (*) The Sitter ...........$ 10.0 million
3 (1) Twilight: Breaking Dawn: Part 1......$ 7.9 million
4 (2) The Muppets ..........$ 7.1 million
5 (4) Arthur Christmas .....$ 6.6 million
6 (3) Hugo ..$ 6.1 million
7 (7) The Descendants ......$ 4.4 million
8 (5) Happy Feet Two........$ 3.8 million
9 (6) Jack and Jill ........$ 3.2 million
10 (8) Immortals ............$ 2.4 million
NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis;
(*) = new release.
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Twilight: Breaking Dawn: Part 1............$ 259.5 million
Immortals ...$ 79.8 million
Jack and Jill ..............$ 68.6 million
The Muppets ................$ 65.8 million
Happy Feet Two .............$ 56.9 million
Arthur Christmas ...........$ 33.5 million
Hugo ........$ 33.5 million
The Descendants ............$ 23.6 million
New Year's Eve .............$ 13.7 million
The Sitter ..$ 10.0 million
"New Year's Eve" was produced by New Line Cinema, a unit of
Time Warner Inc's Warner Bros., the studio that
distributed the film. News Corp's 20th Century Fox
studio released "The Sitter."
Privately held Summit Entertainment released "The Twilight
Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1." Walt Disney Co
distributed "The Muppets."
Warner Bros. released "Happy Feet Two," and privately held
Relativity Media distributed "Immortals." Sony Corp released "Arthur Christmas" and "Jack and
Jill."
Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc ,
distributed "Hugo."
News Corp unit Fox Searchlight released "The Descendants."