LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, April 6 Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting April 4, led by "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (*) Captain America........................$ 96.2 million 2 (1) Noah...................................$ 17.0 million 3 (2) Divergent..............................$ 13.0 million 4 (5) God's Not Dead.........................$ 7.7 million 5 (6) The Grand Budapest Hotel...............$ 6.3 million 6 (3) Muppets Most Wanted....................$ 6.3 million 7 (4) Mr. Peabody & Sherman..................$ 5.3 million 8 (7) Sabotage...............................$ 1.9 million 9 (8) Need For Speed.........................$ 1.8 million 10 (10) Non-Stop...............................$ 1.8 million Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Divergent.....................................$ 114.0 million Mr. Peabody & Sherman.........................$ 102.2 million Captain America...............................$ 96.2 million Non-Stop......................................$ 88.1 million Noah..........................................$ 72.3 million Muppets Most Wanted...........................$ 42.1 million Need For Speed................................$ 40.8 million The Grand Budapest Hotel......................$ 33.4 million God's Not Dead................................$ 32.5 million Sabotage......................................$ 8.8 million "Divergent" was released by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp . "Muppets Most Wanted" and "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" were distributed by Walt Disney Co. Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox, released "Mr. Peabody & Sherman". "The Grand Budapest Hotel" was released by Fox Searchlight, a unit of Fox. Paramount, a unit of Viacom, released "Noah." "Sabotage" was released by Open Road Films, a joint venture of AMC Entertainment and Regal Entertainment Group. "God's Not Dead" was distributed by Freestyle Releasing (Reporting By Ronald Grover and Chris Michaud; Editing by Bernard Orr)