UPDATE 3-Navistar posts loss on inventory charge; sees strong second half
* Reaffirms 2017 revenue, adj EBITDA forecast (Adds details from conference call, analyst comment and updates shares)
LOS ANGELES, July 20 Warner Bros. Film studio on Friday said its movie "The Dark Knight Rises" took in $30.6 million at U.S. and Canadian box offices in screenings just after midnight on Friday.
The movie, director Christopher Nolan's third film in his action-packed Batman trilogy, had been widely anticipated, but its debut was marred by the tragic shooting of audience members at a Denver suburban theater in the early morning hours on Friday.
* Reaffirms 2017 revenue, adj EBITDA forecast (Adds details from conference call, analyst comment and updates shares)
GABORONE, June 7 Botswana's largest tourism company, Wilderness Holdings , is the government's preferred bidder for national airline Air Botswana, which is being privatised, a transport ministry official said on Wednesday.