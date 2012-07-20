LOS ANGELES, July 20 Warner Bros. Film studio on Friday said its movie "The Dark Knight Rises" took in $30.6 million at U.S. and Canadian box offices in screenings just after midnight on Friday.

The movie, director Christopher Nolan's third film in his action-packed Batman trilogy, had been widely anticipated, but its debut was marred by the tragic shooting of audience members at a Denver suburban theater in the early morning hours on Friday.