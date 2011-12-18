U.S. actor Robert Downey Jr. (L) Swedish actor Noomi Rapace (C) and British actor Jude Law pose for photographers at the premiere of ''Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows'' at the Empire Cinema in London December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LOS ANGELES Action adventure film "Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows" led a trio of sequels at the U.S. box office over the weekend with $40 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters on Sunday.

The sequel to 2009's "Sherlock Holmes" starring Robert Downey Jr. beat "Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked," the third film in the popular family franchise. "Chipwrecked" pulled in $23.5 million from Friday through Sunday.

"Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol," the fourth movie in the action series starring Tom Cruise, was in third place with $13 million at just 425 theaters over three days. "Sherlock Holmes" and "Chipwrecked" played in more than 3,700 theaters each.

Time Warner Inc (TWX.N) unit Warner Bros. distributed "Sherlock Holmes: Game of Shadows." "Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp (NWSA.O). Paramount, a unit of Viacom Inc VIAb.O, released "Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol."

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by John O'Callaghan)