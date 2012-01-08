LOS ANGELES Low-budget horror movie "The Devil Inside" topped the weekend box office with a surprising $34.5 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales, according to studio estimates released on Sunday.

The strong performance for "Devil" knocked Tom Cruise's "Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol," winner of the past two weekends, to second place. The fourth movie in the action franchise brought in an estimated $20.5 million from Friday through Sunday. Both movies were distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc.

"Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows," released by Time Warner Inc unit Warner Bros., finished the weekend in third place with $14.1 million.

