Cast member Jessica McNamee arrives for ''The Vow'' film premiere in Hollywood, California February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

LOS ANGELES Romance movie "The Vow" topped U.S. and Canadian movie box office charts over a pre-Valentine's Day weekend that saw the top three films exceed expectations, according to studio estimates released on Sunday.

"The Vow," starring Rachel McAdams and Channing Tatum, took in $41.7 million at theaters from Friday through Sunday. Action movie "Safe House," with Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds, took second place with $39.3 million.

In third place, family film "Journey 2: The Mysterious Island" brought in $27.6 million.

The movie division of Sony Corp (6758.T) (SNE.N) released "The Vow." "Safe House" was released by Universal Pictures, a division of Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O). Time Warner Inc (TWX.N) unit Warner Bros. distributed "Journey 2."

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Jackie Frank)