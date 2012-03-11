U.S. actor Danny DeVito poses with 'The Lorax' character, during a photocall to promote the 3-D animated film ''Dr. Seuss' The Lorax'', with Red Square seen in the background, in central Moscow March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Burnyashev

LOS ANGELES Dr. Seuss movie "The Lorax" won the box office race for the second straight weekend, beating Walt Disney Co's (DIS.N) expensive 3D space adventure "John Carter."

"The Lorax" pulled in $39.1 million at U.S. and Canadian theaters from Friday through Sunday, studio estimates released on Sunday showed. "John Carter," which cost about $250 million to produce, brought in $30.6 million domestically.

Comedy "Project X" took third place honors with $11.6 million during its second weekend in theaters.

Comcast Corp's (CMCSA.O) Universal Pictures released "The Lorax" and "Project X" was distributed by Time Warner Inc (TWX.N) unit Warner Bros.

