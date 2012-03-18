Directors Phil Lord (L) and Chris Miller pose at the premiere of ''21 Jump Street'' at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES A comedy version of 1980s television show "21 Jump Street" topped movie box office charts with an estimated $35.0 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales over the weekend.

Animated movie "Dr. Seuss' The Lorax" followed in second place with $22.8 million, according to studio estimates released on Sunday. Sci-fi epic "John Carter" finished in third place with $13.5 million.

The movie division of Sony Corp (6758.T) (SNE.N) released "21 Jump Street." Comcast Corp's (CMCSA.O) Universal Pictures distributed "The Lorax." "John Carter" was released by Walt Disney Co (DIS.N).

(Reporting By Lisa Richwine; Editing by Bill Trott)