LOS ANGELES "The Avengers," the smash hit movie about Marvel superheroes who team up to save the Earth, crushed competitors for a second weekend with a record $103.2 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales and was poised to top $1 billion worldwide, studio estimates showed on Sunday.
After posting the highest domestic box office debut in history last weekend, "Avengers" set another record by easily topping the $75.6 million "Avatar" pulled in during its second weekend in 2009, making "Avengers" the first movie to exceed $100 million in its second weekend.
"Avengers" has now racked up a staggering $628.9 million internationally since opening overseas on April 25, distributor Walt Disney Co said, positioning it to break the $1 billion threshold after just 19 days.
The big-budget 3D flick - the first of Hollywood's lucrative summer season - unites Iron Man, Black Widow, Captain America and other Marvel comic book heroes in a fight against a villain determined to destroy the planet. Disney announced this week it is planning an "Avengers" sequel.
The movie racked up $207.4 million at North American (U.S. and Canadian) theaters over its opening weekend, helping improve the performance of the studio, which earlier stumbled at box offices with its big-budget release "John Carter."
"Avengers" mania overwhelmed new horror comedy "Dark Shadows," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. "Dark Shadows" pulled in an estimated $28.8 million from Friday through Sunday at domestic theaters.
The latest collaboration between actor Johnny Depp and director Tim Burton, "Dark Shadows" is based on a TV soap opera that ran from 1966 to 1971 about vampires, werewolves and witches who live in a ghostly manor house in the countryside.
In the film, Depp plays a vampire who returns to his ancestral home to help protect his dysfunctional descendants. Michelle Pfeiffer and Helena Bonham Carter also star.
In third place, romantic comedy "Think Like a Man" grossed $6.3 million during its fourth weekend in theaters.
Teen survival drama "The Hunger Games," the year's biggest movie before "Avengers" came on the scene, finished the weekend in fourth place with $4.4 million.
Fifth place belonged to love story "The Lucky One," which took in $4 million, with animated family film "The Pirates! Band of Misfits" coming in sixth at $3.2 million.
Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc, released "Dark Shadows" and "The Lucky One." "Think Like a Man" and "Pirates" were distributed by Sony Corp's Sony Pictures studio. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp released "Hunger Games."
(Reporting By Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte and Eric Beech)