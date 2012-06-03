Cast member Kristen Stewart poses at an industry screening of ''Snow White and the Huntsman'' at the Mann Village theatre in Westwood, California May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

"Snow White and the Huntsman," a dark take on the Brothers Grimm fairy tale, broke the spell of lackluster performances by big-budget films this summer season, grabbing $56.3 million in its first weekend in theaters and beating "Men in Black 3" in Hollywood's weekly box office race.

In its second week in theaters, "MIB 3," starring Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones as dark-suited secret agents who save the world from aliens, collected $29.3 million to finish second.

