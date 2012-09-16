Cast member Milla Jovovich speaks during a panel for ''Resident Evil: Retribution'' during the Comic Con International convention in San Diego, California July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files

LOS ANGELES Horror sequel "Resident Evil: Retribution" grabbed the top spot at the U.S. and Canadian box office over the weekend, studio estimates released on Sunday showed.

The fifth movie in the zombie franchise based on the survival horror videogame features Milla Jovovich teaming up with a resistance movement to fight the undead. The film brought in $21.1 million.

A 3D version of Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) cartoon "Finding Nemo" took the No. 2 spot in the U.S. and Canadian box-office charts at the weekend with $17.5 million, Disney said.

Third place belonged to demon thriller "The Possession," which posted sales of $5.8 million. The movie led the charts for the previous two weekends.

Sony Corp's (6758.T) (SNE.N) movie studio released "Resident Evil." Lions Gate Entertainment LGF.N distributed "The Possession." (Editing by David Brunnstrom)