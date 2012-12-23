A fan holds up a sign upon the cast members' arrival at the Japan premiere of the movie 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Tokyo December 1, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Files

The big-budget "Hobbit" fantasy movie ruled movie box office charts for a second straight weekend, fending off Hollywood heavyweight Tom Cruise in new crime drama "Jack Reacher."

"The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey" hauled in nearly $37 million from theaters in the United States and Canada, according to studio estimates of Friday-through-Sunday ticket sales. The film is the first of three movies based on the classic J.R.R. Tolkien novel about a world of dwarfs, elves and dragons in the fictitious Middle Earth.

In second place, Cruise's "Jack Reacher" about the investigation into a sniper shooting brought in just short of $17 million at U.S. and Canadian theaters. Distributor Paramout Pictures postponed a premiere of the film after the fatal school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, sparked new scrutiny of violent movies.

Adult comedy "This is 40," starring Paul Rudd and Leslie Mann as a middle-aged couple, brought in $12 million, finishing in third place.

"The Hobbit" was distributed by Time Warner Inc's (TWX.N) Warner Bros. studio. Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc (VIAB.O), released "Jack Reacher." Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures distributed "This is 40."

(Reporting By Lisa Richwine and Andrea Burzynski)