China live streaming: Would-be internet stars boost billion-dollar market
BEIJING Jing Qi, a part-time presenter on the live streaming platform Huajiao, underwent cosmetic surgery in March to improve her chances of becoming an internet celebrity.
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Low-budget horror sequel "Insidious: Chapter 2" grabbed moviegoers searching for a Friday the 13th scare, winning the U.S. and Canadian box office race over The Robert De Niro comedy "The Family."
The fright flick about a family haunted by spirits pulled in more than $41 million in ticket sales in its first three days, according to studio estimates on Sunday. About $20 million came on its Friday the 13th release date.
"The Family" finished in second place with $14.5 million over the weekend. The movie features De Niro as a mob boss whose family relocates to France under the witness protection program.
Last weekend's box office champ, sci-fi sequel "Riddick," fell to third place with $7 million in ticket sales. The movie stars Vin Diesel as an intergalactic traveler who can see in the dark.
Privately held FilmDistrict released "Insidious: Chapter 2." "The Family" was distributed by privately held Relativity Media. "Riddick" was released by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O).
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud; Editing by Bill Trott)
BEIJING Jing Qi, a part-time presenter on the live streaming platform Huajiao, underwent cosmetic surgery in March to improve her chances of becoming an internet celebrity.
NEW YORK Sweden's girl with the dragon tattoo is heading back to bookstores in a fifth thriller about the troubled computer hacker Lisbeth Salander created by the late novelist Stieg Larsson, publishers said on Tuesday.