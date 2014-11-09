Havana walls brought to life with murals of wide-eyed children
HAVANA The gigantic black and white portraits of children started appearing on walls around a suburban neighborhood of Havana two years ago, the work of Cuban artist Maisel Lopez.
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK "Big Hero 6," Walt Disney Co's animated superhero film featuring a flying robot, clocked $56.2 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales to lead the box office this weekend, outdoing director Christopher Nolan's space adventure "Interstellar".
"Interstellar," starring Matthew McConaughey, opened on Wednesday and recorded $50 million over the three days from Friday through Sunday, and $52.2 million over its five-day run.
"Gone Girl," director David Fincher's hit starring Ben Affleck as a husband accused of murdering his wife, was third with $6.1 million in ticket sales, according to estimates from tracking firm Rentrak.
It has taken in more than $145 million since opening on Oct. 3.
"Interstellar," was distributed by Paramount, a unit of Viacom. Twentieth Century Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox, released "Gone Girl".
LOS ANGELES A storm is brewing in Starz's gritty new series "American Gods," as deities old and new gear up for a battle that reverberates with topical issues in the real world.