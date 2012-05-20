LOS ANGELES May 20 Superhero movie "The
Avengers" topped U.S. and Canadian box office charts for a third
straight weekend with $55.1 million, sending action movie
"Battleship" into second place and toppling comedy "The
Dictator," according to studio estimates on Sunday.
"Avengers," from Walt Disney Co's Marvel Studios,
has amassed more than $457 million in domestic ticket sales
since its debut earlier this month and another $723 million
internationally for a worldwide total of $1.18 billion,
according to Disney.
"Battleship," which had high hopes of becoming a summer
blockbuster in the U.S. and Canada, could muster only $25.3
million this weekend in the face of the "Avengers" juggernaut.
Sacha Baron Cohen's satirical comedy "The Dictator," which
has been heavily promoted in advance of its debut, finished in
third place for the weekend with $17.4 million. Since its debut
last Wednesday, it has taken in a total of $24.5 million in
domestic - U.S. and Canadian - ticket sales.
"Battleship" was launched by Universal Pictures, a unit of
Comcast Corp. Viacom Inc's Paramount Pictures
distributed "The Dictator."