LOS ANGELES May 27 The third "Men in Black"
alien action comedy bumped the mighty "Avengers" from the top of
movie box office charts through Sunday and was likely to
dominate theaters over the rest of the U.S. Memorial Day
weekend.
"MIB 3", starring Will Smith, racked up $55 million in the
United States and Canada from Friday through Sunday, according
to studio estimates. The movie also topped box offices in 104
countries around the world, and is expected to haul in a global
$202 million over the four-day holiday weekend, distributor Sony
Pictures said.
It is the first "Men in Black" film to reach theaters in 10
years, and the best performing film since the franchise began in
1997.
In "MIB 3", Smith returns to his role as Agent J, half of a
secret-agent duo that keeps order among aliens disguised as
humans and living on Earth. Tommy Lee Jones plays his partner,
Agent K.
The new installment finds J traveling back to the 1960s to
save a younger version of K, portrayed by Josh Brolin.
"MIB 3" knocked superhero team "The Avengers" to second
place after three weeks at No. 1.
The global, billion-dollar blockbuster collected $37 million
in North American theaters from Friday through Sunday. It also
became the fastest film to cross the $500 million domestic
threshold, getting there in 23 days and shattering the 32 day
record set by the 2009 film "Avatar", which went on to become
the world's highest-grossing movie of all time.
In third place, board game-inspired action movie
"Battleship" brought in $10.7 million during its second weekend
in theaters.
Sacha Baron Cohen's spoof "The Dictator" took the fourth
spot with $9.6 million through Sunday, pushing new low-budget
horror film "Chernobyl Diaries" into fifth place with $8
million.
Total figures for the U.S. Memorial Day long weekend will be
released on Monday.
Sony Corp's movie studio released "Men in
Black 3." "The Avengers" was distributed by Walt Disney Co's
Marvel Studios. Time Warner Inc's Warner Bros.
studios distributed "Chernobyl Diaries." "Battleship" was
released by Universal Studios, a unit of Comcast Corp.
Viacom Inc's Paramount Studios distributed "The
Dictator."