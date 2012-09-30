LOS ANGELES, Sept 30 "Hotel Transylvania," a
family film about a luxury resort for monsters, scared off
competitors at the weekend box office with a chart-topping $43
million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales, setting a record for
the biggest September opening ever.
The 3D-animated "Hotel Transylvania" features the voices of
Adam Sandler and Selena Gomez in a story set at a hotel run by
Dracula. As Frankenstein, the Invisible Man and other monsters
gather for a party, a human boy stumbles on the resort and falls
in love with Dracula's daughter.
In second place, new science fiction movie "Looper" took in
$21.2 million from Friday through Sunday, according to studio
estimates. Last weekend's winner, police drama "End of Watch,"
landed in third place with $8 million.
Sony Corp's movie studio released "Hotel
Transylvania" and "Looper." "End of Watch" was distributed by
Open Road Films, a joint venture between theater chains AMC
Entertainment and Regal Entertainment Group.