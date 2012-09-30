* Pulls in $43 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales
* Chinese co-production "Looper" in second place
By Lisa Richwine
LOS ANGELES, Sept 30 Family film "Hotel
Transylvania" brought new life to movie box offices with a
chart-topping $43 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales
during the weekend, a record for a September opening.
The animated 3-D movie featuring the voices of Adam Sandler
and Selena Gomez finished ahead of new science fiction film
"Looper," which took in $21.2 million from Friday through
Sunday.
The police drama "End of Watch," which tied with "House at
the End of the Street" for the top spot last week, landed in
third place with $8 million, according to studio estimates.
The big turnout for the top films helped revive a box office
that has struggled through several weeks of sluggish attendance.
In "Hotel Transylvania," Frankenstein, the Invisible Man and
other monsters gather for a party at a high-end resort operated
by Dracula. Their celebration is disrupted when a boy discovers
the hotel and falls in love with Dracula's daughter but must
deal her overprotective father.
The film's domestic sales far exceeded distributor Sony
Corp's prediction for $25 million-plus from the North American
(U.S. and Canadian) market. The movie added $8.1 million from
international markets, for a global debut of $51.1 million.
"It's absolutely an incredible result," said Rory Bruer,
president of worldwide distribution for Sony Corp's
Sony Pictures studio, adding that the studio had hoped for
something in the $30 million range, which he noted "in this
market would have been extraordinary."
The hefty take easily beat the September opening record of
$35.65 million for "Sweet Home Alabama," which had stood for 10
years.
"Hotel Transylvania" cost $85 million to produce.
"LOOPER"
Sony also distributed second-place film "Looper," a time
travel story about a man charged with killing an older version
of himself. The movie starring Bruce Willis, Joseph
Gordon-Levitt and Emily Blunt earned rave reviews from critics
with a 93 percent positive rating on the Rotten Tomatoes
website.
Sony had predicted ticket sales of up to $20 million
domestically for "Looper." Endgame Entertainment paid for the
film's production.
"To see it open as it did bodes well for how well this movie
will play in the future," said Bruer.
Looper, a Chinese co-production, performed especially well
in China, where the take was on par with, and could exceed, even
the U.S. total, Endgame's chief executive James Stern said.
"We don't have the final box office tally" due to a national
holiday in China, but the numbers are pointing toward "the very
first time in history that China would be world's leading market
for an international film," said Stern.
The weekend's other new movie, "Won't Back Down," stars
Viola Davis and Maggie Gyllenhaal as two determined mothers who
try to transform their children's failing inner city school. The
film started off with $2.7 million over the weekend, in 10th
place.
Rounding out the top five, Clint Eastwood baseball film
"Trouble with the Curve" scored $7.5 million to take the No. 4
slot, while horror flick "House at the End of the Street" earned
$7.2 million during its second weekend in theaters.
New comedy "Pitch Perfect," about a girls' singing group,
pulled in an impressive $5.2 million in a limited debut on 335
screens for the sixth spot. Distributor Universal Studios chose
a smaller opening in hopes of generating buzz ahead of a wider
release on Oct. 5.
