LOS ANGELES Oct 14 Action sequel "Taken 2" starring Liam Neeson claimed the No. 1 spot on movie box office charts for a second week, grabbing $22.5 million from ticket sales in the United States and Canada.

The tally for "Taken 2" topped the $20.1 million for Ben Affleck's widely praised Iran hostage drama "Argo," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

"Taken 2" stars Neeson as a former spy who is captured during a vacation in Istanbul. "Argo" is based on the true story of a CIA agent who develops a risky plan to rescue U.S. government employees during the 1979 Iran hostage crisis. Affleck stars in and directs the film.

Low-budget horror film "Sinister," starring Ethan Hawke as a writer who discovers disturbing home movies in his new house, pulled in $18.3 million and finished in third place.

"Taken 2" was distributed by News Corp's 20th Century Fox studio. Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc , released "Argo." Summit Entertainment, owned by Lions Gate Entertainment, released "Sinister."