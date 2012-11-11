LOS ANGELES Nov 11 The new James Bond movie "Skyfall" dominated movie box offices with $87.8 million in ticket sales in its U.S. and Canadian debut over the weekend for the biggest Bond opening ever, according to studio estimates released on Sunday.

"Skyfall," starring Daniel Craig as the famous super-spy, finished ahead of last weekend's winner, family film "Wreck-It Ralph." The animated Walt Disney Co movie about a videogame character grabbed $33.1 million from Friday through Sunday.

In third place, the Denzel Washington drama "Flight" earned $15.1 million. The movie tells the story of an airline captain who saves his plane from crashing but is accused of drinking before the flight.

Sony Corp's movie studio released "Skyfall." "Flight" was distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc.