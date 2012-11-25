* Five-day box office total is a record $290 million
* "Life of Pi" exceeds expectations, draws all ages
By Chris Michaud and Ronald Grover
Nov 25 Teen vampire film "The Twilight Saga:
Breaking Dawn - Part 2" continued to take a bite out of the
domestic box office, drawing $64 million in ticket sales over
the five-day Thanksgiving holiday weekend to finish ahead of
James Bond film "Skyfall."
After opening with a massive $141.1 million last weekend,
the finale of the "Twilight" franchise brought in a holiday
swarm of fans to see teen favorites Robert Pattinson, Kristen
Stewart and Taylor Lautner, pushing "Breaking Dawn" to $227
million in total domestic ticket sales.
"Skyfall," starring Daniel Craig in the 23rd installment of
the James Bond franchise, finished second, collecting $51
million in weekend ticket sales in the United States and Canada,
according to studio estimates compiled by the box office
division of Hollywood.com.
"Lincoln," Steven Spielberg's historical film on the last
days of President Abraham Lincoln, grabbed third with $34.1
million over the Wednesday-through-Sunday period.
Making its debut in fourth place with $32.6 million was the
animated film "Rise of the Guardians," featuring the voices of
Chris Pine and Alec Baldwin as the Tooth Fairy, Santa Claus and
other childhood favorites who save the world.
"Life of Pi," based on Yann Martel's 2001 best-seller about
a boy who survives on a raft with a tiger after his ship sinks,
collected $30.15 million for a strong fifth-place finish.
"Rise of the Guardians," produced by Dreamworks Animation
for roughly $145 million, had been projected by distributor
Paramount Pictures to gross $35 million in its first five days,
according to Box Office Mojo.
Based on "The Guardians of Childhood" book series by
children's author William Joyce, the film will be the last
Paramount will release for Dreamworks, whose films will be
distributed next year by News Corp's Fox studio.
Anne Globe, Dreamworks' chief marketing officer, pointed to
"the great parent reactions we've seen" to the film, and noting
it was among the few choices for families through the end of
year, said the studio was "hoping for very long legs through the
holidays."
The Ang Li film "Life of Pi," on the other hand, performed
stronger than expected. "We clearly exceeded our pre-release
expectations," said Chris Aronson, president of domestic
distribution for 20th Century Fox.
"We're seeing word of mouth in action, and a remarkably
balanced demographic," including strong ticket sales among those
under 25, he said, adding "Many felt it was impossible to film,
but Ang Li pulled it off."
The remake of the 1984 Cold War film "Red Dawn," finished
seventh with $22 million in sales, behind animated feature
"Wreck It Ralph"'s $23 million take.
"Red Dawn" arrived at movie theaters four years after it was
shot by MGM, but was delayed when the studio filed for
bankruptcy in 2010. Last year, MGM decided to digitally alter
the villains in the movie, inserting North Koreans instead of
Chinese, after Hollywood began courting Chinese companies to
help finance its films.
Propelled by the vampires, secret agents, presidents and
nursery school favorites, Hollywood ticket sales totaled $290
million for the holiday weekend, beating the holiday weekend
high mark of $273 million recorded in 2009. Hollywood studios
often release their biggest holiday films on Wednesday to take
advantage of school breaks the day before Thanksgiving.
The continued rush of fans to see teen favorites Pattinson,
Stewart and Lautner pushed the "Twilight" installment to $227
million in total domestic ticket sales, making it the year's
sixth-largest, according to figures compiled by Box Office Mojo.
"Skyfall" with $221.7 million is just behind at number
seven, while the year's box office champ remains "Marvel's The
Avengers," which has taken in $623 million to date.