Dec 23 The dwarfs and elves of "The Hobbit"
overpowered Tom Cruise to take the box office title for a second
time, grabbing $37.6 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales
as a crowd of new films fought for pre-holiday audiences.
Cruise's crime drama "Jack Reacher," a film about a fatal
sniper attack, landed in second place with $15.6 million. In
third place, adult comedy "This is 40" pulled in $12 million,
according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters on Sunday.
Domestic ticket sales for "The Hobbit: An Unexpected
Journey" fell by about 57 percent during the film's second
weekend. Movie receipts typically drop 40 percent to 60 percent
each week.
In international markets, "Hobbit" sales reached $284
million and brought the movie's global take to $434 million,
distributor Warner Bros. said.
"The Hobbit" is the first of three movies based on the
classic J.R.R. Tolkien novel set in the fantasy world of Middle
Earth. The films, produced by MGM and Warner Bros.' New Line
Cinema, are prequels to the blockbuster "Lord of the Rings"
franchise that brought in box office gold a decade ago.
Producers of "The Hobbit" and other films hope to enjoy a
big boost this week around the Christmas and New Year's
holidays. The current crop will face competition starting on
Tuesday, Christmas Day, from Quentin Tarantino's Western "Django
Unchained," musical "Les Miserables" and comedy "Parental
Guidance."
Sales over the coming days are expected to push 2012 to a
domestic box office record. The year is on track to finish with
$10.8 billion worth of ticket sales in the North American (U.S.
and Canadian) market, according to a projection from box office
tracker Hollywood.com. The current record is $10.6 billion, set
in 2009.
PREMIER POSTPONED
Over the weekend, "Jack Reacher" debuted just days after the
Newtown, Connecticut, school shooting sparked new debate about
the impact of movie violence. "Reacher" begins with a sniper
killing a handful of seemingly random victims. A red-carpet
premiere and a screening to promote the $60-million production
were postponed after the Newtown tragedy.
"We opened pre-Christmas with our eyes wide open," said Don
Harris, Paramount's president of domestic distribution, adding
that he expected the film's box office take to grow over the
coming weeks. He said the Newtown shooting had "no effect" on
the movie's opening.
Before the weekend, the studio had predicted sales of $12
million to $15 million.
Adult comedy "This is 40" stars Paul Rudd and Leslie Mann as
a middle-aged couple. The studio billed the $35 million
production from "Bridesmaids" producer Judd Apatow as a "sort-of
sequel" to 2007 comedy "Knocked Up."
The president of domestic distribution for Universal, Nikki
Rocco, said the film exceeded the studio's estimates for opening
prior to a mid-week Christmas, and dismissed talk of a Judd
Apatow slump since his comedy "Bridesmaids," which opened to
$26.3 million in May 2011.
"Adults have choices at this time of year," Rocco said,
citing the broad slate of films already on offer and those
opening on Christmas day.
Comedy "The Guilt Trip," starring Barbra Streisand and Seth
Rogen as a mother and son on a cross-country drive, pulled in
$5.4 million over three days. The movie opened two days before
the weekend, on Wednesday, scoring a five-day total of $7.4
million.
Also this weekend, Walt Disney Co re-released 2001
animated Pixar hit "Monsters Inc" in 3D. The movie earned $5
million at domestic theaters. Next June, Disney is releasing a
prequel to the film called "Monsters University."
Another new release, the 3D "Cirque Du Soleil: Worlds Away,"
with performances by the famous acrobatic troupe, earned $2.1
million.
In five theaters in New York and Los Angeles, thriller "Zero
Dark Thirty" about the hunt for Osama bin Laden grossed $410,000
in what box office analyst for Hollywood.com Paul Dergarabedian
described as a "huge limited release start for the film."
The movie, considered an Oscar contender, will expand
nationwide on Jan. 11.
"The Hobbit" was distributed by Time Warner Inc's
Warner Bros. studio. Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc
, released "Jack Reacher," "The Guilt Trip" and "Cirque
du Soleil: Worlds Away." Comcast Corp's Universal
Studios released "This is 40," and Sony Corp's film
studio distributed "Zero Dark Thirty."