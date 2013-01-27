By Lisa Richwine and Patricia Reaney
Jan 27 A grown-up "Hansel & Gretel" grabbed the
weekend box office title, pulling in $19 million in U.S. and
Canadian ticket sales with its reinvention of the fairy tale
characters as fierce bounty hunters.
"Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters" knocked last weekend's
winner, low-budget horror flick "Mama," into second place.
"Mama" earned $12.8 million from Friday through Sunday,
according to studio estimates, followed by "Silver Linings
Playbook" with $10 million.
CIA drama "Zero Dark Thirty" came in fourth with $9.8
million.
Jeremy Renner and Gemma Arterton star in "Hansel & Gretel"
as crossbow-wielding adult siblings who travel the world taking
out evil witches. MGM and Viacom Inc's Paramount
Pictures produced the action comedy for about $50 million.
Paramount had predicted opening weekend sales in the high-teens
or low $20 million range.
Don Harris, Paramount's president of distribution, said the
film performed well despite the very cold temperatures and snow
that hit the eastern United States.
"We are pleased that we were on our number on a worldwide
basis. It looks like we are on or exceeding our numbers but we
did get dinged with the weather on Friday," he said in an
interview.
"The impact of the weather was certainly more than I had
predicted."
"Mama" features Jessica Chastain as a woman forced to take
care of two orphaned nieces who have been living in the woods.
The $15 million production has now earned $48.6 million at U.S.
and Canadian theaters through two weekends.
Chastain also stars in "Zero Dark Thirty" in an
Oscar-nominated role as a dogged CIA agent searching for al
Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. The best picture nominee, which
has sparked debate over depictions of torture, has grossed $69.9
million since its release in late December.
"Silver Linings Playbook" stars Bradley Cooper as a former
mental patient trying to rebuild his life with the help of a
young widow played by Jennifer Lawrence. Total sales for "Silver
Linings" reached $69.46 million. The movie, Cooper, Lawrence and
co-star Robert De Niro are all nominated for Oscars.
New crime thriller "Parker" finished in fifth place, taking
in $7 million at domestic theaters. The film is based on a
series of novels by Donald E. Westlake and stars Jason Statham
as a thief seeking revenge against a crew that double-crossed
him. Jennifer Lopez plays a woman who helps with his mission.
"Movie 43," a film with an ensemble of Hollywood directors
and stars, was in seventh place, according to Hollywood.com,
very close behind "Django Unchained."
The film is a series of interconnected short movies
following a washed-up producer as he pitches hilarious and
insane story lines featuring some of the biggest stars in
Hollywood, including Hugh Jackman, Seth MacFarlane, Kate Winslet
and Dennis Quaid. Privately held Relativity Media produced the
film for about $6 million.
"Mama" was distributed by Universal Studios, a division of
Comcast Corp. Sony Corp's movie
studio released "Zero Dark Thirty." "Parker" was released by
independent studio FilmDistrict. The Weinstein Co distributed
"Silver Linings Playbook."