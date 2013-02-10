By Ronald Grover and Patricia Reaney
Feb 10 Despite a blizzard in the U.S. Northeast,
"Identity Thief," a newly released comedy starring Melissa
McCarthy, collected $36.6 million in weekend ticket sales in the
United States and Canada, making it the top-performing film.
Produced by Jason Bateman, who plays the hapless man whose
identity is stolen by McCarthy's character, "Identity Thief"
easily swiped the top spot from last weekend's champion, the
zombie love story "Warm Bodies," which earned $11.5 million.
Director Steven Soderbergh's crime drama "Side Effects,"
which stars Jude Law and Rooney Mara, came in third with $10
million, according to studio estimates for the three-day period
starting Friday.
Nikki Rocco, president of domestic distribution at Universal
Pictures, said that while she was pleased with the performance
of "Identity Thief," ticket sales were hurt by the storm.
"We're thrilled, even though friends and my family on the
East Coast are suffering from a tremendous blizzard, which cut
into the box office at least 10 percent," she said in an
interview.
"We are very, very excited by the results and hopefully
next weekend the picture will make up for lost ground."
"Silver Linings Playbook," still benefiting from the buzz
surrounding the Oscar nominations for its stars, was fourth with
$6.9 million. It has generated total domestic ticket sales of
more than $90 million.
The special-effects take on the children's fairy tale
"Hansel & Gretel," in which the grown-up siblings hunt down
witches, was fifth with $5.7 million.
Initially seen as a summer film, "Identity Thief" was moved
from its initial May 10 release slot by distributor Universal
Pictures.
It heavily promoted the movie with television ads featuring
McCarthy, TV's "Mike & Molly" star and an Oscar nominee last
year for her supporting role in "Bridesmaids."
Best picture Oscar nominees continued to lure theatergoers
ahead of the Feb. 24 awards ceremony and telecast.
"Zero Dark Thirty," the story behind the U.S. military
killing of Osama bin Laden, came in seventh for the weekend with
$4 million in ticket sales. It is nominated for five Academy
Awards, including best picture and best actress for Jessica
Chastain's performance.
"Django Unchained," also nominated for five Oscars,
collected $2.28 million in ticket sales.
Director Steven Spielberg's "Lincoln," nominated for 12
Oscars including best director and best picture, continued to
draw moviegoers with $1.86 million in ticket sales.
"Identify Thief" was distributed by Comcast's Universal
Pictures. "Side Effects" was released by Open Road
Films, a joint venture of theater chains AMC Entertainment and
Regal Entertainment.