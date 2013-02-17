* Bruce Willis' fifth "Die Hard" movie takes in $25 million
Feb 17 The fifth movie in the Bruce Willis "Die
Hard" franchise scored the biggest box-office action over the
U.S. holiday weekend, beating out love story "Safe Haven," which
came in third for the Friday-through-Sunday period.
"A Good Day to Die Hard," with Willis returning as the
tenacious, wisecracking hero John McClane, pulled in $25 million
at U.S. and Canadian theaters over the three days, according to
studio estimates.
The tally was expected to approach a total of $40 million
for the five days that began with Thursday's Valentine's Day and
ends with Monday's Presidents Day holiday in the United States.
"Die Hard" beat "Safe Haven," an adaptation of a Nicholas
Sparks novel that was aimed at luring couples during the week of
Valentine's Day. The film, which stars Julianne Hough and Josh
Duhamel, pulled in $21.4 million over the three days.
Last weekend's box office winner, the Melissa McCarthy
comedy "Identity Thief," stayed strong and ended up taking
second place with $23.4 million from Friday to Sunday.
Willis prevailed with his reprisal of a role he played four
previous times starting with the original "Die Hard" in 1988.
Those movies grossed $1.1 billion around the world and made
Willis a global action star.
In the new movie, McClane travels to Russia to help his
estranged son, a CIA operative played by Jai Courtney, in a
fight to prevent a nuclear weapons heist.
Chris Aronson, president of domestic distribution at 20th
Century Fox studio, said the film performed "right on par with
our expectations," which was near $40 million for the five-day
period.
Audiences were about 55 percent male and 45 percent female,
with just over one-third under the age of 25 and two-thirds 25
and older, which Aronson said was in line with the franchise's
last installment.
"It just shows the consistency of the fan base," he said.
The opening was nearly double the total of the original "Die
Hard," adjusted for inflation, but down significantly from the
previous three films in the franchise, according to figures from
boxofficemojo.com.
The film added another $61 million to its total at
international box offices, performing especially well in
Russian, Japan and the United Kingdom.
'BEAUTIFUL CREATURES' MISSES AUDIENCE
News Corp's 20th Century Fox spent about $92
million to produce the latest "Die Hard" sequel. It hit theaters
on Valentine's Day, and, in addition to "Safe Haven," faced
another romance movie in "Beautiful Creatures." Fox promoted
"Die Hard" with commercials encouraging moviegoers to "get some
action" on Valentine's Day.
"Safe Haven" stars "Dancing with the Stars" alum Hough as a
young woman who meets a widower played by Duhamel. Privately
held Relativity Media produced the film for $28 million.
The studio said "Safe Haven" was on track to finish second
for the Thursday-to-Monday period, with total sales of $34
million, beating industry projections.
"Beautiful Creatures," the supernatural love story about a
teenage girl with magical powers, made its debut with $7.5
million at the box office to rank sixth in the three-day
tallies.
The film was another of several Hollywood films aiming to
capture the "Twilight" and "Hunger Games" audiences of teenage
girls with adaptations of popular young adult novels.
Jeff Goldstein, Warner Bros. executive vice president of
theatrical distribution, said "Beautiful Creatures," produced by
Alcon Entertainment for about $60 million, had a number of
competitors on a busy weekend and the studio had hoped for a
bigger turnout. "It just missed the audience," he said.
In fourth place, family film "Escape from Planet Earth,"
pulled in $16.1 million over the three days. The $40 million
animated movie features the voices of Brendan Fraser and Sarah
Jessica Parker in the story of an astronaut who finds trouble
when he responds to a distress call from an alien planet.
Zombie romance "Warm Bodies," in its third weekend of
release, took the No. 5 slot with $9 million over the three
days.
"Identity Thief" was released by Universal Pictures, a unit
of Comcast Corp. The privately held Weinstein Co
released "Escape from Planet Earth." Lions Gate Entertainment's
Summit studio released "Warm Bodies." "Beautiful
Creatures" was produced by Alcon Entertainment and distributed
by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc.